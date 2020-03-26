|
KELLY Harold Roland, 77, husband of Sondra Fletcher Kelly, died March 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital-Jessamine in Nicholasville, KY. Born Feb. 12, 1943 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late Leo and Veda Lucille Robinson Kelly. Mr. Kelly was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and was employed 29 years at the University of Kentucky as a locksmith. He was a member of Crosswoods Baptist Church. Survivors other than his wife include two daughters, Stacia (Aaron Matthew) Rice, Nicholasville, KY and Stefanie (David) Weber, Madison, WI; two grandchildren, David Christopher Sarven and Patrick Dwayne Taylor; one great grandchild, Maxwell Roland Sarven; and siblings, Joan (David-deceased) Wilcox, Charles (Linda) Kelly, Amy (John) Nutt, Greta (John) Stovall, Dawn (Miles-deceased) Willard, and Fred-deceased (wife, Judy) Kelly. Private service at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 26, 2020