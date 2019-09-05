|
Mr. Harold Vanhorn, 92, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home. Harold was born February 20, 1927 in Lawrence County, KY to the late Lute and Anna (Humphrey) Vanhorn. He was a retired heavy equipment operator. Harold was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church before it closed and attended Garrett Chapel United Methodist Church. Harold was preceded in death by his first wife Ivory Lemaster Vanhorn; children Juanetta Reiter, Glen Vanhorn, Laura Miller, and Norma Brown; stepdaughter Rhonda McGranahan; and brothers Lute Vanhorn, Jr. and Donald Vanhorn. Survivors include his wife Evelyn Vanhorn; children Harold P. Vanhorn, Doris (Frank) Smyra, Deborah Vanhorn, Vickie (Dick) Geyer, Billy Vanhorn, Iris (Glen) Burchett, Rachel (Keith) Ratcliff; and Harold Vanhorn II; stepchildren Bruce (Louise) Parson, Darlene (Eddie) Church, and Paul Parson; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brother Hubert (June) Vanhorn; and sister Iris (Okey) Hale. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Vanhorn Cemetery on Miller Branch Hill. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Vanhorn and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 5, 2019