Harold Winford "Greenbean" Green
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
86, husband of 68 years to Rebecca Edwards Green, died Friday June 12, 2020. Born in Madison County on June 3, 1934, he was the son of the late Harlan and Reba James Green. Harold was a retired truck driver. Additional survivors include two daughters, Karen Faye (Howard) Taylor and Lisa (James) Taylor; one son, Leslie Green; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; one brother, Hubert Green; three sisters, Ruby Sidebottom, Linda (Carl) Still and Janet Baldridge. No services are planned and the family requests no flowers.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved