86, husband of 68 years to Rebecca Edwards Green, died Friday June 12, 2020. Born in Madison County on June 3, 1934, he was the son of the late Harlan and Reba James Green. Harold was a retired truck driver. Additional survivors include two daughters, Karen Faye (Howard) Taylor and Lisa (James) Taylor; one son, Leslie Green; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; one brother, Hubert Green; three sisters, Ruby Sidebottom, Linda (Carl) Still and Janet Baldridge. No services are planned and the family requests no flowers.