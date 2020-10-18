LEVINE Harriet E., May 6, 1942 - October 15, 2020 passed away, after a lengthy illness. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a great friend to all who knew her, and her generosity was unmatched. She loved art, disco music, and good conversation. She taught her children the power in forgiveness and the importance of spirituality. Her free spirit, blue (as the sky) eyes, sense of humor, and smile will forever be missed. She is survived by her three loving children Marci Kaplan (Ron), Tracy Lauffer (Timothy), and Scott (Aimee); her four grandchildren, Abbey, Max, Arielle, and Daniel, and her former husband and best friend, David Levine. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, in her name, will be greatly appreciated.