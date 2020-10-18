1/
Harriet E. Levine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEVINE Harriet E., May 6, 1942 - October 15, 2020 passed away, after a lengthy illness. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a great friend to all who knew her, and her generosity was unmatched. She loved art, disco music, and good conversation. She taught her children the power in forgiveness and the importance of spirituality. Her free spirit, blue (as the sky) eyes, sense of humor, and smile will forever be missed. She is survived by her three loving children Marci Kaplan (Ron), Tracy Lauffer (Timothy), and Scott (Aimee); her four grandchildren, Abbey, Max, Arielle, and Daniel, and her former husband and best friend, David Levine. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association, in her name, will be greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved