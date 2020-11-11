1/1
Harriet Hart Collier
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet Hart Collier
November 3, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Harriet Hart Collier passed away on November 3, 2020, at her home in Lexington, Ky. She was born in 1936 in Berea, Ky to Lewis Roberts Hart and Myrtle Rumley Hart. She lived most of her life in Lexington. Harriet attended Cassidy, Morton, and Henry Clay HS. She graduated from the University of Kentucky and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta.
Harriet was a life-long teacher at St. Michael's, The Lexington School, Glendover, Cassidy, and Meadowthorpe elementary schools. She was married to her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Jon Dale Collier for 48 years. He preceded her in death in 2006. At that time, she became President of Hart's Dry Cleaning & Laundry which had been a family-owned business since 1952. Harriet had a gift for connecting with people. Her radiant smile and sweet, compassionate ways made everyone feel special. She was in constant contact with former classmates, students, employees, family and friends, and enjoyed retreating to the peaceful, natural environment at Herrington Lake.
Harriet is survived by her sister Anne Hart Raymond (FL). Children: Karen Collier Dingle (CO), Kenneth Hart Collier and wife Cindi (GA), Julanie Collier Lee and husband Jae (NM). Grandchildren: Ryan Dingle and wife Sophie with great grand-children Everette and Oliver; Morgan Dingle and husband Brian Bellini; Jonathan, Janelle and Julian Lee; Griffin and Grayson Collier. Nieces: Kathy Hart and Sarah Litteral; Linda Anne Raymond and Michael Cain. Nephew: Lewis Roberts Hart III and wife Jayne; and numerous extended family members.
A celebration of Harriet's life will be held in the future when we can all be together. The family can be contacted at HHCMemorial@gmail.com or Harriet's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, American Youth Foundation, Berea College or KET. The family thanks you for your outpouring of love and support.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved