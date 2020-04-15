|
RINGO Harriet Robison Smith age 107, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died April 7, 2020, at the Episcopal Church Home in Louisville. She was born on February 10, 1913, in Bloomington, Indiana, the only child of William Henry and Ruby Ann Robison Smith. Her father's calling to minister a church in central Kentucky brought them eventually to Danville where she grew up. She graduated from Oberlin College and received a Master's degree in psychology from the University of Kentucky. While she was at college, her future husband, a Centre College student, boarded at her parents' home. They finally met (she got a little tired of hearing from her parents how perfect Silas Stofer Ringo was), married and settled in Lexington, where they enjoyed a long and happy life together. Harriet's intellect, wit and dedication to her family created a strong bond among family members with her as the nucleus. Her interests were wide ranging from DNA testing years ago to searching for antiques in out of the way places. She was fascinated by Native American history, liked to collect unusual things, enjoyed reading mysteries, and composed funny poems. She was an accomplished knitter and prepared countless meals, never wanting you to leave hungry. She loved the family pets and enjoyed North Carolina beaches. Her amazing vocabulary enabled her to beat much younger opponents at Scrabble when she was well past 100. Harriet belonged to Second Presbyterian Church of Lexington. She was a member of the Lexington Woman's Club and later in life the Homemakers. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels among other charitable organizations. She bequeathed her body to the UK Medical School as did her husband, Stofer Ringo, who pre-deceased her. She is survived by her children: Ann Ringo Smith, Mary Bo Schindler (Ray), John J. Ringo (Georgia Maloy); her grandchildren: Stofer Smith (Rachel Phillips), Rob Maggard (Joanne Fairhurst), Katherine Smith (Damian Vitale), Decker Ringo (Mandy Gonzales), Edward Ringo and Martin Schindler; and her great-grandchildren: E.J. Ringo, Hannah Ringo, Lily Ringo, Iona Maggard, Owen Ringo and Lynn Maggard. The family wishes to especially thank Sharmetia Fisher, Iris Smith, Cheryl Francis, Nilla Hill and all the wonderful caregivers provided by Alliance Home Health while Harriet lived in Lexington. We also want to thank the Episcopal Church Home for their excellent care of our mother. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to health concerns at this time.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 15, 2020