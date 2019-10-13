|
73 of Nicholasville, KY, died on October 4, 2019 after a short battle with Glioblastoma. She was the Widow of John M. Mobley who predeceased her. A celebration of life is planned on Saturday, October 19, 2019 1pm at Clark Legacy Center Brannon Crossing in Nicholasville, KY followed by a Gathering until 4pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Scottish Deerhound Club of America (Linda Zarrella, SDCA Treasurer 9226 E Laurel Ln, Scottsdale, AZ 85260) or Bluegrass Care Navigators (https://www.bgcarenav.org) clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 13, 2019