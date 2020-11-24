Harry Donald "Don" Neal
September 18, 1939 - November 22, 2020
Richmond, Kentucky - Harry Donald "Don" Neal 81 of Richmond, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center of Richmond. Don is the husband of Donna Lynne Thompson Neal and the father of Lance Neal (Jennifer) of Richmond and Sonja Neal (Dean Neumann) of St. Louis, Missouri.
Don and Donna were married for fifty-five years. Before moving to Richmond they lived in Cape Girardeau Missouri, Paducah Kentucky, and Indianapolis Indiana.
Don was born September 18, 1939 in Lilbourn, Missouri to Harry B. Neal and Aline Leitherland Neal both of whom proceeded him in death. Don was also proceeded in death by two sisters, Barbara Neal and Joyce Fowler. He is survived by two sisters, Sue Warren (Roy) and Sherre Swindle (Bodie), and one brother Ricky Neal (Paula). Don is also survived by two grandchildren, Hadley Elizabeth Neal and Mason Lance Neal.
Don was a member of First Baptist Church, Richmond where he served many years as the Head Greeter and on the Senior Adult Council. He was a 32o Mason, and retired in 1996 after serving 28 years in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve - rank YNC-E7 Chief Petty Officer.
A private funeral service for Don will be held at First Baptist Church, Richmond on Tuesday, November 24 with the Director of Senior Adults, Bill Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers for the service will be Mason Neal, Tim Miller, Dean Neumann, Roy Gilburth, Randell Hunsucker, Leroy Petrey, Chuck Peace, and Jack Dyer. Honorary Pallbearers are Ricky Neal, Danny Eaten, Dean Jones, and Bill Mitchem.
To honor Don's legacy, the family suggests a donation be made to Madison County Hospice Compassionate Care, 350 Isaacs Ln #350, Richmond, KY 40475 or the Wounded Warrior Project
.