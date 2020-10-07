74, of Lexington, KY, passed away peacefully at home Friday, October 2, 2020. Gene was born April 29, 1946 in Lexington, KY to parents, Gene and Bonnie Toler. After graduating in 1965 from Bryan Station High School he volunteered for the United States Air Force where he served for 23 years. Gene served his country with distinction, including two tours in Vietnam. During combat in Vietnam he survived a deadly plane crash after being shot down, later earning the Purple Heart, and the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism under fire. After retiring from the Air Force, he spent 17 years with the department of Agriculture in various capacities. Gene enjoyed many hobbies in life including fishing, hunting, racing cars, and travel. He lived his life by the Golden Rule and believed it the duty of all Americans to sacrifice for those less fortunate. Gene was preceded in death by his loving wife, MaryBelle T. Toler; his parents; sister, Sammye; and daughter in law, Sarah Toler. He is survived by his two sons, Harry E. Toler III and Carl B. Toler both of Lexington; sister, Jane T. Estes of Nicholasville; special friend, Kathy Sturt; also many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. In lieu of flowers please send charitable donations to The Lexington Humane Society. Visitation will be 4:30-7:30 Friday, October 9 at Centenary Methodist Church on Tates Creek Rd. Private burial to be held at a later date.