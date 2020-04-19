Home

Harry "Buddy" Mitchell Obituary
Harry W. “Buddy” Mitchell, 82, husband of Sharon Isaacs Mitchell, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home on Clear Creek Road. He was born on July 31, 1937 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late Henry Mitchell and the late Christine Miller Mitchell. Harry was retired from I.B.M. in Lexington, Kentucky and was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church. Survivors include his children, Harry (Sherry) Mitchell, Larry (Julie) Mitchell, Jeff (Michelle) Murphy and Scott (Rebecca) Murphy, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Private services Monday, April 20, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Don Watts officiating. Services will be live streamed on our Facebook page beginning at 3:00 PM Monday. Interment will be in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Edgewood Baptist Church. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -