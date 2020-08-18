Harry Thomas “Tommy” Starns of Lexington Ky died August 14, 2020. He graduated from Henry Clay High School and the University of Kentucky. Received his master’s degree from Georgetown College. He served in the Air Force for 8 years. 4 years active and 4 years reserve. Tommy was a teacher and coach at Lexington Catholic High School. He coached basketball, cross-country and track. Also, he was the athletic director over 20 years. After retirement from Lexington Catholic he became coach at Lexington Christian Academy. He started LCA athletic programs. Coach Starns taught and coached there for 2 years. He was instrumental getting LCA in the KHSAA. He was inducted into the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Hall of Fame. He was the Freshman Cross Country Coach and Manager of the University of Kentucky Cross Country Team that won the SEC Championship. He was a member of Southland Christian Church, where he was a Deacon and Elder for many years. Chairman of Helping Through Him. He taught the Sunday school classes, Keystone and COD class. He was past president of Bluegrass Men's Fellowship for 2 years. He also earned his Biblical Degree from Liberty University. He was preceded in death by his son Richard Thomas Starns and granddaughter Shelby Starns. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Jean McCall Starns; children, Diana (Steve) Ham, Mark (Lori) Starns, and Susan (Tim) Pergram; daughter-in-law Trish Starns; sister Ruth Hollar; sister-in-law June Starns; 12 grandchildren: Ryan Ham, Lynsey Henderson; Clay & Cameron Pergram; Cara, Kelsey, Jeremy, Madison, Landon Starns; Rhea Zigmund; and Hannah & Isaac Caldwell; 7 great-grandchildren: Mya, Landry, Beckham, Jace, Seeley, Houston, Grey; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will occur Wednesday from 5-8pm, Southland Christian Church-Nicholasville Chapel, Bldg A. The funeral will take place Thursday at 1pm, also at Southland Christian Church-Nicholasville Chapel. Burial to follow at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions encouraged to Safe Passage, https://www.safepassageky.org www.milwardfuneral.com