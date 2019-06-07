Home

Hartzell “Bootsie” Triplett, 73 of Louisville formerly of Shelbyville passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019. He was a member of Allens Chapel UMC in Finchville; a graduate of the Lincoln Institute; an Army veteran and a retired farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Julia Triplett; his brothers, Howard and Logan Triplett; his sisters, Julia, Virginia, Maude, and Mary. He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Ikhazuangbe, Orlando, FL and Tonya Triplett, Chicago, IL and Cantrell Osborne of Louisville ; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; his sisters, Evelyn Mack, Louisville, Yvonne Triplett, Shelby County, KY, Suzanne Triplett, Madison, TN; his brothers, Joseph Triplett, Shelbyville, Melvin Triplett, Hartford, CT, Harold Triplett, Louisville, George Triplett, Tucson, AZ, Albert Boykins, Louisville. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Raglin and Rev. Roscoe Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday until the funeral hour at Shannon Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 7, 2019
