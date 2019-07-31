|
Harvey Alvin Haynes, 78, went to meet his wife, Charolyn Haynes at Heaven’s Gate on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born in Fayette County, Kentucky on July 13, 1941, the son of the late William Eugene, Sr. and Dorothy Mae Million Haynes. Harvey was a member of Gardenside Baptist Church in Lexington. Like any true farmer Harvey had a love of all John Deere equipment. He was a loving grandfather who could be found on the sidelines of the ballfields and even in the crowd at some dance recitals. Harvey supported the Big Blue Nation in every sport but basketball was his favorite, he was also a previous member of the 101 Club. In addition to his parents and wife Harvey was also preceded in death by his brother, William Eugene “PeeWee” Haynes, Jr., mother and father-in law, Charles (Mildred) Sapp, Sr., sister-in-law, Eve Haynes, brothers-in law, Clair Bearer, Brian McIntire and Ricky Sapp. Harvey will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Yvette (Kenny) Hacker, Versailles, Missy (Jason) Smither, Lancaster, sisters, Maude Bearer, Versailles, Linda (Lones) Taulbee, Lexington, Dorothy McIntire, Versailles, brother, Stanley (Deronda) Haynes, Ft. Meyers, FL, grandchildren, Zackary Hacker, Blake Hacker, Chloe Hacker, Jacob (Kristen) Smither, all of Versailles, Dalton Smither and Wyatt Smither, both of Lancaster, and special friend, Hope Elliott. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Pastor Gary Ward officiating. Friends may gather prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am and are encouraged to wear UK clothing to honor Harvey’s love for the Cats. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Lexington where pallbearers will be, Zacary Hacker, Blake Hacker, Jacob Smither, Dalton Smither, Wyatt Smither, Shane Rousey, and Tony Haynes. Honorary pallbearers will be, Jason Smither, Kenny Hacker and Chloe Hacker. Memorial donations are suggested in Harvey’s memory to , 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY, 40508. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 31, 2019