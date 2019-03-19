Home

Hazel Greene


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hazel Greene Obituary
91, of Elmwood Drive, Mt. Sterling, Kentucky passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Montgomery County, Kentucky on November 20, 1927 the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Emily Hazelrigg Jones. She worked with her husband at Greene Flying Service and the airport for 18 years. She was a 1945 graduate of Mt. Sterling High School, graduate of Virginia Intermont College, attended University of Kentucky where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She was a member of the First Christian Church where she served as a deacon. She was a Girl Scout Leader and loved to fish and garden. Hazel was a 44 year breast cancer survivor and was active with local cancer charities and was a Reach for Recovery volunteer. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, whom she wed on June 25, 1948, David Howell Greene of Mt. Sterling, KY; a daughter, Emily Catherine Greene (Allen) Branscum of Somerset, KY; a brother in law, Lewis (Kitty) Greene of Mt. Sterling; a sister in law, Margie Greene of Phoenix, AZ; two cousins, Ada June Thompson and Ann Gordon Coyle both of Owingsville, KY; five nieces, Laurie (Brad) Lybarger, Kate (Mitch) Zolman, Annette (Mark) Ison, Mary Ann (Paul) Lopez and Kathleen Greene; several great niece and nephews also survive. Graveside services will be at 11 AM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Machpelah Cemetery with Revs. Scott Holley and Michelle Ballard officiating. Friends may visit Tuesday evening from 5 - 8 pm at the Taul Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling.In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to St. Claire Hospice or the First Christian Church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 19, 2019
