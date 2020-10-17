Hazel H. Southworth Withrow "Ma" of Georgetown, Kentucky, and the widow of John C. Withrow, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 after a short illness. She was born September 20, 1933 in Scott County and was the daughter of the late Chester and Rosie Sargent Southworth. She was a retired employee of Carbide Products in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Church, Georgetown, Kentucky. Survivors include one son, Earl (Helen) McDonald of Georgetown, Kentucky, one daughter, Mary F. (Donald) Kirkland of Lexington, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by five sisters, Rhoda L. Mauer, Edna McDonald, Virginia Wykoff, Lethie McDonald, and Florence Southworth; four brothers, George Southworth, Jerry Southworth, Chester Southworth, and Bryant Southworth. Hazel, fondly referred to as "Ma", had 7 grandchildren, Crystal, Heath, Merrideth, Tammi, John, Earl, and Jesse; 14 great grandchildren, Andrew, Cameron, Melissa, Tyler, Taylor, Madison, Seth, Hailey, Caydon, Jordan, Kailey, Avery, Jaxon, and Julia; and 6 great-great grandchildren, Manny, Reese, Maya, Mathias, Weston, and Mavrik. Funeral service will be at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, Georgetown, Kentucky on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:00pm. Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at the funeral home. Our precious "Ma" will be laid to rest at Georgetown Cemetery in Georgetown, Kentucky with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Fond memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.