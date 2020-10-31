1/
Hazel Logue
Hazel Leona Maples Logue, 82, widow of Maurice Cecil Logue died Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home on Rainbow Drive in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born in Casey County, Kentucky on December 7, 1937 to the late Ed Maples and the late Nettie Bunch Maples. Survivors include two children, Linda C. Horton and her husband, Russell Edward Horton, and Michael C. Logue, two grandchildren, Stephanie Horton, and Kimberly Horton. She was preceded in death by brother, Henry Hall and sister, Agnes Carrier. No services are scheduled at this time. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Logue family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
