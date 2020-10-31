Hazel Leona Maples Logue, 82, widow of Maurice Cecil Logue died Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home on Rainbow Drive in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born in Casey County, Kentucky on December 7, 1937 to the late Ed Maples and the late Nettie Bunch Maples. Survivors include two children, Linda C. Horton and her husband, Russell Edward Horton, and Michael C. Logue, two grandchildren, Stephanie Horton, and Kimberly Horton. She was preceded in death by brother, Henry Hall and sister, Agnes Carrier. No services are scheduled at this time. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Logue family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.