Rabbi H.D. Uriel Smith, 80, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Rabbi Smith was born in London, England on March 23, 1940 to the late Samuel and Judith (Kucera) Smith. Rabbi Smith is survived by his wife, Hanna Blaustein Smith. The couple had been married for 56 years. Rabbi Smith was rabbi of Ohavay Zion Synagogue for several years in the 1980’s. He served as chaplain for the Federal Prison System in Lexington and in Ashland, KY. Rabbi Smith was a scholar throughout his adult life. Following his retirement from the Environmental Protection Department in Frankfort, KY, he remained active in the Jewish community as a teacher and as a resource for his fellow rabbis. In addition to his wife, Rabbi Smith is survived by his brothers, Gordon (Judy) Smith and Rabbi A.Daniel (Chani) Smith of London, England, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Rabbi Smith’s arrangements. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 22nd at 10:00 am at Lexington Cemetery. To share a remembrance of Rabbi Smith or to offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.