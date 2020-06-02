Nancy Tabitha Davis Heard, 98, widow of John B. “Jack” Heard, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home on Hawthorne Drive. She was born on May 12, 1922 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late Edward Davis and Mary Jo Quisenberry Davis. Nancy was a teacher for many years at Keene Elementary School, in Jessamine County. Survivors include her nephew, Joe Haydon and his wife Linda, Cynthiana, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by a son, John Davis Heard, a sister, Martha Davis Haydon and her husband, Frank Cassell. Graveside Services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Joella Curtis, Mindy Conrad, Tracy Moore, Debbie Hager, Julia Willingham, Sarah Kirby, Lana Pruitt and Wanda Kemker. Interment will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 2, 2020.