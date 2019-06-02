Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 271-1111
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
White Oak Cemetery
Nancy, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hearl Daulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hearl Belo Daulton

Obituary Flowers

Hearl Belo Daulton Obituary
LEXINGTON- Hearl Belo Daulton, 91, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born in Pulaski County, the youngest son of the late Henry O. and Cora Daulton. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Delilah Jones Daulton of Lexington. Mr. Daulton was of the Baptist faith and will be remembered as a gentle, loving husband. He was special to his family and friends, had a great sense of humor and loved life. Mr. Daulton was a life time member of the Operating Engineers Union and worked in construction all his life. He helped build many roads and highways in Kentucky, and retired from Bluegrass Contracting Corporation. A graveside service will be 1:00PM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at White Oak Cemetery in Nancy, KY. Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or White Oak Baptist Church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 2, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.