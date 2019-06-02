|
LEXINGTON- Hearl Belo Daulton, 91, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born in Pulaski County, the youngest son of the late Henry O. and Cora Daulton. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Delilah Jones Daulton of Lexington. Mr. Daulton was of the Baptist faith and will be remembered as a gentle, loving husband. He was special to his family and friends, had a great sense of humor and loved life. Mr. Daulton was a life time member of the Operating Engineers Union and worked in construction all his life. He helped build many roads and highways in Kentucky, and retired from Bluegrass Contracting Corporation. A graveside service will be 1:00PM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at White Oak Cemetery in Nancy, KY. Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or White Oak Baptist Church.
