Heather Parks-Moore Obituary
39, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Lexington, KY. She was born October 26, 1979 in Lexington to Mr. Boyd Parks and Katherine Caudill Parks. She is a graduate of Bryan Station High School and Received an Associates Degree in Fine Arts & Radiology from Bluegrass Community & Technical College. Survivors other than her parents include her sons, Jacob Shearer (20), Tristan Moore (14), Owen Moore (10) and Elijah Moore (3); her brother Daniel and Daniel Parks; aunt and uncle, Phyllis and Kirby Rineger; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Heather was a very proud mother and her children were always what she considered to be most important. A 12:00 pm service will take place Tuesday, October 29, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St. Burial will follow at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 27, 2019
