Helen Babbitt Breckinridge
BRECKINRIDGE Helen Babbitt, wife of the late Scott Dudley Breckinridge, Jr., died on Oct. 28, 2020. She was born in Louisville, KY, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Francis Babbitt III. A graduate of the University of Kentucky, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. With her husband of 57 years, she resided in Washington, D.C. until his retirement in 1979, at which time they returned to Lexington, KY. In Washington, she was an active member of the Junior League of Washington and served on the board of the Washington Committee of the Frontier Nursing Service. She was a board member and chairperson of the Washington Committee of the Robert E. Lee Memorial Association and member of the Sulgrave Club. Following her return to Lexington, she was a member of Christ Church Cathedral and an active member of the Garden Club of Lexington, the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and the Library Associates of the University of Kentucky. She also served on the board of the McDowell Breckinridge Fresh Air Camp, the Lexington Philharmonic and Raven Run Sanctuary. She was a member of the Idle Hour Country Club. She is survived by her brother and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. John Francis Babbitt, IV and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Garden Club of Lexington, P.O. Box 22091, Lexington, KY 40522; Liberty Hall Historic Site, 218 Wilkinson St., Frankfort, KY 40601, the University of Kentucky W.T. Young Library or the Patterson School of Diplomacy, Lexington, KY 40506. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 1, 2020.
