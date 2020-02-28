Home

Helen Black Obituary
Helen Caudill Black, 90, widow of William Thomas Black, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Breathitt County, Kentucky on September 19, 1929 to the late James and June Honn Caudill. She is survived by her niece, Pat Peck and other family members and special friends, Russ and Alison Meyer. Services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens with Bro. Bill Bales officiating. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Helen and her family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
