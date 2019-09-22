|
|
88, widow of Frank Canada, died Fri, Sep 20, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Paulette Caywood (James); a daughter-in-law, Wilma Tate; and grandchildren, Jim Caywood, III (Kim), Clint Caywood (Julie), Kate Cabrini (Nicolas), Tara Lee Tate, and Amanda Tate Price. A son, Thomas Blair Tate, preceded her in death. Visitation will be 10am Mon, Sep 23, at Hinton-Turner Funeral with funeral service at 1pm. Private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Markey Cancer Center, 800 Rose Street, Pavilion CC, Lexington, KY 40536. www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019