PRICE, Helen Culton , 99, Helen Culton Price, 99, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was born on December 18, 1919 in Parksville, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bruce Price. Helen was a 1942 graduate of the University of Kentucky and seven of her siblings also attended the University of Kentucky. She and her siblings were so appreciative of her parents' sacrifices so they could attend UK, as a tribute to their parents the Culton children supported the renovation of the E.S. Good Barn's south wing and dedicated it as The Culton Suite. In addition, Helen created a Scholarship Fund in Human and Environmental Sciences to honor her parents also. Survivors include, brother-in-law, Dwight (Peggy) Price, sister-in-law, Ann Culton and many nieces and nephews. The family will honor Helen's life with a Memorial service at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Good Barn Culton Suite on the campus of the University of Kentucky. Also, a memorial service is being planned in Winter Park Florida at a later date. Helen was a member of Parksville Christian Church where memorials in her memory may be sent. Parksville Christian Church P.O. Box 117 Parksville, KY 40464. Services under the direction of Walden Funeral Home Perryville, Kentucky. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 1, 2019