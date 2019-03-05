|
97, of Lexington, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born February 14, 1922 in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late Doctor Russell Wesley and Lola Wilson Raynor. Helen was a graduate of Virginia Intermont College and the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority and received a degree in medical technology. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Beattyville and a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Raynor Short and Virginia Short Wolfe; her grandson, Oliver Jordan Wolfe and her catchild, Maggie. Services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Beattyville, on Tuesday March 5 at 1pm. Visitation will be in the church one hour prior to the service. Donations may be made to St. Thomas Church, P.O. Box 25, Beattyville, 41311, or to the Lexington Humane Society. newnamfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 5, 2019