Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newnam Funeral Home Inc
108 Center St
Beattyville, KY 41311
(606) 464-8132
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Elizabeth Raynor Short

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Elizabeth Raynor Short Obituary
97, of Lexington, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born February 14, 1922 in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late Doctor Russell Wesley and Lola Wilson Raynor. Helen was a graduate of Virginia Intermont College and the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority and received a degree in medical technology. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Beattyville and a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Raynor Short and Virginia Short Wolfe; her grandson, Oliver Jordan Wolfe and her catchild, Maggie. Services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Beattyville, on Tuesday March 5 at 1pm. Visitation will be in the church one hour prior to the service. Donations may be made to St. Thomas Church, P.O. Box 25, Beattyville, 41311, or to the Lexington Humane Society. newnamfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now