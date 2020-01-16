|
of Stanford, KY passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford. She was born January 14, 1927 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Emmitt Tipton Carroll and Edna Robbins Carroll, and she was the widow of the late Cabell D. Francis. She was a retired school teacher where she taught at Hustonville School, Stanford High School, and Lincoln County High School for 38 years. She was also an adjunct professor for Eastern Kentucky University. She coached the LCHS girl's tennis team. She was a former girl scout leader and a devout member of the Democratic party. She was a former PTA President and belonged to the Stanford Women's Club, Garden Club, and Bridge Club. She was the longest living member of Stanford Christian Church where she also was the church organist for several years. She was an avid reader and world traveler. Survivors include one son, Cabell D. Francis II of Stanford, KY; two daughters, Margaret Seifert-Russell (Greg) of Sarasota, FL, and Alissa Francis Horseman (David) of Stanford, KY; four grandchildren, Deborah Francis of Stanford, KY, Cabell David Francis (Jesse Ireys) of Cave Creek , AZ, Kelly Horseman (Allison) of Woodstock, KY, and David Horseman, Jr. of Catonsville, MD; seven great-grandchildren, Andrew Francis, Harrison Francis, Knox Francis, Maya Francis, Ian Horseman, Lydia Horseman, and McKenzie Settles; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Helen Francis; two brothers, Theophilus M. Carroll, and Emmitt Tipton Carroll, Jr.; and one sister, Sally Carroll McDonald. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5-8pm at the Stanford Christian Church. The funeral service will be held at 12pm on Friday, January 17, 2020. Also, the visitation will be held from 10am-12pm before the service at the Stanford Christian Church. Dr. James C. Baughman will be officiating. Burial will follow at Buffalo Springs Cemetery in Stanford. Pall bearers will be Kelly Horseman, David Horseman, Jr., Cabell David Francis, Andrew Francis, Louie L. Queen, Stephen Carroll, Andrew Carroll, Paul Carroll, and Tony Saylor. Honorary Pall bearers are David Gambrel, Bill Ed Leedy, Ewing Hart, Carol Hill, and the Stanford Christian Church Board.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 16, 2020