HARRAH Lydia Caldwell, 89, passed away peacefully from this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on Feb. 6. Lydia was first and foremost a Christian. She lived her life offering love and forgiveness to all. Lydia was a devoted and loving wife and mother and aunt. Family came second to her faith but her dedication and generosity to those she loved was unmatched. Lydia is survived by her daughter, Helen Harrah; many nieces and nephews; and her special fur baby, Sadie. In her final hours she gave a special thank you to the family and friends who came to visit her at the hospital this last week and to those who visited and brought food to her during her previous illnesses. Visitation will be 9am to 2pm with the funeral service at 2pm on Saturday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. in Lexington. An additional visitation will be Sunday at Magoffin County Funeral Home from 5-8pm and again Monday from 9am to 12pm with burial to follow in the Prater May Cemetery in Salyersville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fayette Chapel United Baptist Church in Paris, KY. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 8, 2019