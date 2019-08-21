|
|
HALEY Helen Irene, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019. Helen was born to the late Fredrick and Katherine (Lyons) Jones on June 27, 1930 in Anaconda, Montana. Helen obtained her Bachelor's Degree from Colorado State College of Education in Greeley. While teaching in Portland, Oregon; she met John Vincent Haley, and they were married in Anaconda on August 10, 1957. Together, they celebrated 50 years of marriage until his passing in 2007. There were many things that brought joy to Helen's life. She loved music. Over the years she has been a student of the piano, flute, violin, and mandolin. She shared her love of melody by volunteering her time to do sing-a-longs in nursing homes and retirement homes. She enjoyed doing yoga, walking down the street and talking with neighbors, spending time with her numerous friends, and talking to far-away nieces, nephews, and friends on the phone. Her most fervent wish for the world was that it be filled with peace and joy. Helen is survived by her sons, Michael and Timothy Haley; daughter, Mary Haley; grandson, Ryan Haley and his wife Lindsey; and great-grandson, Isaiah. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel Haley; brother, Bruce, and sisters, Dorothy, Ruth, and Katie. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mrs. Haley's arrangements. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 12:10 on Thursday, August 22 at the Catholic Newman Center, located at 320 Rose Lane in Lexington. There will be a visitation on Thursday at the church from 10:00 am until noon. In honor of her legacy, her family requests that memorial donations be directed to the Catholic Action Center. To share a remembrance of Helen or offer condolences to her family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 21, 2019