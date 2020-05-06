BARTLEY Helen Murphy, passed on to eternal life May 3, 2020 after a brief illness. Born June 29, 1930 in Lexington, KY to Willis Murphy and Mary T. Abrams Murphy. Helen retired from Kroger serving as Deli Head but she felt her most important and gratifying job was raising her 6 children. Surviving her is her husband, Homer Bartley Sr. who had boundless love and adoration for her and a legacy of 4 generations which includes, Judy Long (Harold), Gail Ryker Moses, Mickey Ryker (Pat), Becky Bruno, Kelly Coldiron Kubajak (Charles) and Lori Barnes. Also 5 stepsons, Homer Bartley Jr. (Barbara), James Bartley (Debra), Bruce Bartley (Shelia), Dale Bartley and Terry Bartley. Additionally, 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was a member of States Trotting Assoc. and an avid viewer of Southland Church broadcast. Due to the current health climate, a private family service will be held at Milward's on Southland Dr. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice Organization. To share a remembrance of Helen or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 6, 2020.