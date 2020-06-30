Helen Price Tudor
PATTIE Helen Price Tudor passed peacefully from her home in Danville, KY surrounded by her family. She was born in Valley View KY on April 10, 1932 to Mary Elizabeth Noland Tudor and Humphrey Hill "Jack" Tudor Jr. She leaves behind her husband of 68 years John "Jack" Coleman Pattie; daughter, Susan Cieply (Jeff); two granddaughters, MaryClaire and Kara; two sisters, Margie Bradford of Bardstown and Lois June Prewitt (Verlon) of Irvine; and many loved nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Duveen French; and brothers, Glenn Bradley Tudor and Humphrey Hill Tudor, III. Visitation is 9-11 am, Thursday at Centenary United Methodist Church in Danville with Funeral Service following at 11 am. Burial is at Richmond Cemetery. Guestbook available at www.wlpruitt.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.
