Helen Rose Verlander Cole

Helen Rose Verlander Cole Obituary
105, widow of Carroll G. Cole, died Sun., Apr. 14, 2019. She was formerly a personal secretary to Lt. General Frank M. Andrews at Langley Field during WWII, and was a member of the Harrodsburg United Methodist Church. Survivors include: her children, John William Cole of Lexington and Carolyn G. Cole of Harrodsburg; her grandchildren, Aaron Ann Cole-Funfsinn (Greg) of Lexington, Catherine Cole Cimino (Greg) of New York, and John Hart Cole (Karin) of Seattle; five great-grandchildren. Funeral services 1 PM, Fri., Apr. 19, 2019, Ransdell Funeral Chapel. Visit. 11 AM Fri., Ransdell's.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 17, 2019
