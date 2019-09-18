|
|
91, widow of Jesse C. (Jiggs) Offutt of 63 years, married June 22, 1946, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born on June 3, 1928 in Switzer, Kentucky (Franklin County) to the late Elmer Smith and Edith Sharp Bramlett. Helen graduated from Garth High School in 1946 and was retired from Lexington Bluegrass Army Depot (25 years service) and also retired from McAlpins/ Dillards (10 years service). Helen was a member of Lexington Baptist Temple, a Kentucky Colonel, past President of Garth PTA, 7th District PTA, and Tates Creek PTA, member of KY State and National PTA, member of "46ers" (graduating class who have met once a month, 70 years!), and she served on Lexington Host Committee for 10 years. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Steven (Billie) Offutt of Jacksonville, Florida and Mark (Soni) Offutt of Paris, Kentucky; grandchildren, Rachel Offutt, Naples, FL, Aaron (Tara) Offutt, Walton, KY, Rebecca Offutt (David) Powell, Newnan, GA, Carter (Courtney) Offutt, Paris, KY, and Lori Greenlee (Jason), Paris, KY; great grandchildren, Lorrin Offutt (Marshall) Cook, Enterprise, AL, Kyle Offutt, Enterprise, AL, Levi & Anna Offutt, Walton, KY, and Tyler, Cortland, Haygen, and J.D. Greenlee, Paris, KY, and Charleston Offutt, Paris, KY; great great grandchildren, Lexie & Lillian Cook, Enterprise, AL. Helen is also survived by brothers-in-law, Rev. Raymond (Betty M.) Offutt, Mt. Vernon, KY and Everett Offutt, Jr., Georgetown, KY; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Offutt, Georgetown, KY, and Jackie Offutt, California; special cousin, Linda Grubb, Bloomdale, OH; special friends, Linda Sexton, Vickie Batzka, Velma Fox, Rita Thomas, Yvonne Tyra, Patti Reese, Carol Johnson, Juanita Diggs, Barbara & Charles Givens, Brynn Wade, Pierre Smith, and "46ers" members; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to give special thanks to Dover Manor & Staff, Bluegrass Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living, Baptist Health 6th floor staff & Baptist Health In-House Hospice. Visitation will be Saturday, September 21 from 12pm-2pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will follow at 2pm with Rev. Raymond Offutt and Rev. Doug Henry officiating. Burial will take place in Georgetown Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers are Aaron, Carter, Dan, and Bob Offutt, Ron Mitchell, and Jason Greenlee. Serving as honorary are Raymond and Everett Offutt, Jr, Charlie Givens, and Pierre Smith. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 18, 2019