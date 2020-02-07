|
Littleton, Helen Theresa, 86, wife of Russell Eugene Littleton, passed away at her home, Jan. 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband, her daughter, Pam S. Littleton, and special friends, Vicki Ritchie, Chris Ritchie, Linda Parker, and Sydney Long. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Jean “Terry” Littleton Eastridge, and son-in-law, John “JD” Eastridge. Services at this time will remain private. Kerr Brothers – Main St. in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 7, 2020