1/
Helen Washington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Ingguls Washington was born April 8, 1934 in Woodford County, to the union of Hugh Ben Ingguls and Eddie C. Daugherty Ingguls. She departed this life on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Homestead Rehabilitation Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Washington and her daughter, Loretta Washington. Helen accepted Christ at an early age at the Historic Second Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Midway, Kentucky. She later joined Pilgrim Baptist Church in Midway. She was a graduate of Simmons High School. She lived in Germany for 3 years and lived in many states through her husband's military career. Helen enjoyed quilt making, collecting dolls, and working in her yard. She leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Street, Versailles, Kentucky. Those attending the visitation must wear face covering and follow social distance guidelines. Private Funeral Services will follow, and private interment will be at Midway Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Helen’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved