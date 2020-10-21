Helen Washington

Helen Ingguls Washington was born April 8, 1934 in Woodford County, to the union of Hugh Ben Ingguls and Eddie C. Daugherty Ingguls. She departed this life on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Homestead Rehabilitation Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Washington and her daughter, Loretta Washington. Helen accepted Christ at an early age at the Historic Second Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Midway, Kentucky. She later joined Pilgrim Baptist Church in Midway. She was a graduate of Simmons High School. She lived in Germany for 3 years and lived in many states through her husband's military career. Helen enjoyed quilt making, collecting dolls, and working in her yard. She leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Street, Versailles, Kentucky. Those attending the visitation must wear face covering and follow social distance guidelines. Private Funeral Services will follow, and private interment will be at Midway Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Helen’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com