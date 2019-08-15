|
Helen Rice Perkins, 100, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at The Willows of Hamburg. She was born May 16, 1919 to the late Martin R. and Opal Temple Rice. She was a former member of the Church of Ascension Episcopal and current member of St. Huberts Episcopal Church. She was a Calk Lake board member, member of the Montgomery County Historical Society, Gateway Council of the Arts, The Margaret Hall School Alumni Association and Earth Garden Club. She was a passionate UK athletics fan and she was a medal winner for National Senior Games-Tennis. A graduate of MHS class of 1936, a former PE Teacher at Margaret Hall School, Versailles, KY and an employee of US Government Census Bureau. She is survived by two daughters, Pat Waggener (Donald) of Lexington, KY and Sharon Nesmith (Robert) of Prospect, KY; six grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and one great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, CM Perkins; one son, CM Perkins, III; and one daughter, Helene “Lyn” Perkins. Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Church of Ascension Episcopal, Mt. Sterling, KY with Rev. Terry Taylor officiating and burial following at Machpelah Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4-6 PM, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Church of Ascension Episcopal, Mt. Sterling, KY. Pallbearers will be Sidney Motley, Bob Nesmith, Tom Thurman, John Allen, David Dewberry and Nick Holmes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Society of your choice and/or Hospice of the Bluegrass, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 15, 2019