Henry Bates, age 71, husband to Mary Fenton Bates, passed away in Georgetown on Friday, October, 9, 2020. He was born in Letcher County, Kentucky to the late Henry and Ida Adams Bates on August 26, 1949. Henry loved country music, U.K. basketball, the Pittsburg Steelers, wrestling and had an interest in vehicles. In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by his children: Marquita Marshall of Stamping Ground, Ida Wilson of Mt. Sterling, Amanda Bates and John Bates, both of Georgetown, Philip Bates of Lexington and Crystal Chaney of Mt. Sterling, 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Mike Combs of Georgetown and Charles Bates of Michigan; his sisters Sue Griess of Lily, and Martha Sturgill of Michigan. Henry was preceded in death by his son, Jason Bates and several brothers and sisters. A Celebration of Life Service for Henry, will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
.