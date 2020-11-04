EAGAN, MN Morgan Dr. Henry Brooks MD, 1941 - 2020 Born March 10th, 1941; passed away November 1st, 2020 at the age of 79. Survived by his wife Ruth Powell Morgan; son, Scott Baker Morgan (partner John Bourke Kerr); daughter, Lisa Brooks Morgan (husband Dan Norris) & granddaughter, Riley Brooks Norris. Brooks was a graduate of Transylvania University in Lexington, KY and the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, TN where he also did his residency. A Vietnam War veteran, he also was stationed at the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida before relocating to Lexington, KY where he spent his entire career practicing medicine there as a board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon. Most notably, Brooks was a pioneer in the area of arthroscopic surgery and was a founder of the Kentucky Spine Institute. Also, he volunteered countless hours at the Shriner's Hospital
for Crippled Children. Not only did Brooks take tremendous care of his patients and his family, he was a great lover of the outdoors and animals specifically dogs, cats & llamas. As Ruth stated, "We made it to almost 56 1/2 years together. Being married to Brooks was the easiest thing I ever did." Brooks was an amazing husband, father, friend and caregiver. Due to the pandemic, services will not be held. In lieu of cards or flowers, consider a memorial donation to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA) or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
to be made in remembrance of and to honor Brooks' memory. ASPCA:https://secure.aspca.org/team/Dr.-H-Brooks-Morgan-memorial-campaign Shriners Hospitals for Children
- https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/fundraiser/3007696