1/1
Henry Calvin Morton Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORTON Henry Calvin Sr., 87, passed away, Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born July 11, 1933 to the late Charles and Mable Morton, in Versailles, KY. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the VA Hospital in Lexington, KY. Henry was also a retired bus driver with Fayette and Woodford Counties. He was an active member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, in Millville, KY for 45 years and sang with the men of Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church. Henry was also an active member of the Lexington alumni of Kentucky State University. He is survived by his brother, Lawrence (Vicki) Morton, Lexington. His children Antonio C. Morton, Versailles, Henry (Cindy) Morton Jr., Lawrenceburg, Bernard (Marcia) Savage, Lexington, Lorenzo Morton, Frankfort, and Alphonso Morton, Versailles. His 5 stepchildren, Ronald Coleman and Lawrence (Janet) Coleman of Cincinnati, OH, Timothy (Saunda) Coleman, Lexington, Eric (Katie) Coleman, AL, and Mary Louise (Charles) Bowen, Louisville. Mother of his children, Eleanor V. Morton and former wife, Lutisha Coleman-Morton, Lexington and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him dearly. A graveside service will be held with military honors on September 30, 2020, at 10:00, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, KY. A visitation will be held on September 30, 8:00-9:00 am, at Clark Funeral Home, in Versailles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved