MORTON Henry Calvin Sr., 87, passed away, Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born July 11, 1933 to the late Charles and Mable Morton, in Versailles, KY. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the VA Hospital in Lexington, KY. Henry was also a retired bus driver with Fayette and Woodford Counties. He was an active member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, in Millville, KY for 45 years and sang with the men of Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church. Henry was also an active member of the Lexington alumni of Kentucky State University. He is survived by his brother, Lawrence (Vicki) Morton, Lexington. His children Antonio C. Morton, Versailles, Henry (Cindy) Morton Jr., Lawrenceburg, Bernard (Marcia) Savage, Lexington, Lorenzo Morton, Frankfort, and Alphonso Morton, Versailles. His 5 stepchildren, Ronald Coleman and Lawrence (Janet) Coleman of Cincinnati, OH, Timothy (Saunda) Coleman, Lexington, Eric (Katie) Coleman, AL, and Mary Louise (Charles) Bowen, Louisville. Mother of his children, Eleanor V. Morton and former wife, Lutisha Coleman-Morton, Lexington and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him dearly. A graveside service will be held with military honors on September 30, 2020, at 10:00, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, KY. A visitation will be held on September 30, 8:00-9:00 am, at Clark Funeral Home, in Versailles.



