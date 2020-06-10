Henry Clay James
Henry Clay James, 91, husband of Dorothy Rohrbaugh James, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home on Hutchins Drive in Wilmore, Kentucky. He was born in Wilmore, Kentucky on April 7, 1929 to the late Archie K. and Nannie Whilhoit James. Henry was retired from both Asbury College and Asbury Seminary, where he worked as the Publicity Director. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey James, Gary James, and Tim James, four grandchildren, Aaron James, Tony James, Kayla James, and Aubrey Nickell, and four great-grandchildren. Interment will be in Wilmore Cemetery. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Betts & West Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook available at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 10, 2020.
