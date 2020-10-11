1/1
Henry E. Lamb
82, retired Hostess route salesman, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born in Fayette County, he was the son of the late Leonard M. and Joyce Plowman Lamb. A long-time member of Springdale Baptist Church, he enjoyed golf, fishing, bowling and softball. He loved music and was known to sing and play guitar. He is survived by his daughters, Shannon (Matt) Slone and Kim (Phillip) May, both of Lexington; brothers, Leonard Lamb, Jr and Charles Lamb; sisters, Flossie Puckett, Sara Robinson and Betty Watts; grandchildren, Casey Helton and Kodi Berweiler; and great grandchildren, Jadyn Berweiler, Kisten Berweiler and Dracen Helton. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Robert F. Bishop; and siblings, Turner, Willard, Linville, William and Harold Lamb as well as Mafra Messer. Funeral services will be private.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 11, 2020.
