Henry Hudson Knight, II, 78, of Lexington, KY, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. A native of Jessamine County, he was born November 28th, 1941, the only child of the late William Payne and Charlotte Smith Knight. Henry is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Kimberley Kinkead Knight; a son William (Colleen) Knight; two daughters Shelby (David) McRorie and Ridgely Knight; and 2 grandchildren Liam Knight and Charlotte Knight, all of Lexington, KY. He was raised in Nicholasville, KY and was a member of the first graduating class of Jessamine County High School, in 1959. He received his BS in Physics from Washington and Lee University, in 1963, where he received the distinctions of Cum Laude and DMG-(Distinguished Military Graduate). He received his MBA from University of North Carolina, in 1964. Henry served in the US Army, rising to the rank of First Lieutenant, from 1965 to 1966. He was the Battery Commander, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, Cu Chi, Vietnam. He received a Bronze Star, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and a Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was the Senior Vice President of Johnston, Brown, Burnett & Knight, Inc., Investment Bankers with offices in Lexington and Louisville, KY. He was instrumental in the financing of numerous significant state and municipal projects. Henry was active civically where he served as officer and/or director of many civic and charitable organizations including: Cardinal Hill Hospital, The Lexington School, Kentucky Industrial Development Council, the Governor’s Council on Economic Development, The Lexington Club, and the Juniper Club. He was a member of Idle Hour Country Club and their Saturday Club. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife and mother of their son, Maryfrances Culbertson Knight. Because of the crazy times in which we are living, there will be a private burial this week at the Lexington Cemetery and a Celebration of Life with family and friends at a later date when circumstances allow. His honorary pallbearers will be Hugh L. Scott, William M. Arvin, Sr., Ann Duncan Bass, Fred M. Keller, Todd Ferula, Quinton W. Walker, Prentice E. Brown, Raymond R. Lovelace, William Meade, Donald E. Oschwald, Paul E. Salamanca, the Board of Directors (past & present) of The Lexington Club, and all the members of the Juniper Club. He has requested his "nephews” serve as pallbearers: William M. Arvin, Jr., Stephen H. Ethington, Marcus Foster, Louis T. H. Gaver, Leslie Hurt, William Hurt, Conner Keller, Hugh L. Scott, Jr., and John Scott. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market Street, Lexington, KY 40507, ccclex.org; Bluegrass Care Navigator (formerly Hospice of the Bluegrass, bgcarenav.org) 2312 Alexandria Drive Lexington, KY 40504 or The American Legion, legion.org. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mr. Hudson’s services. To share a remembrance of Henry or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 25, 2020