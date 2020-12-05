Henry Lowell Allen

November 4, 1933 - December 2, 2020

West Liberty, Kentucky - Henry Lowell Allen, 87 passed on from this life on December 2, 2020, in Lexington, KY. He was born November 4, 1933 in West Liberty, KY to Bessaleen Perry Resch and Malcom Allen. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, and his grandparents Daniel Henry and Maude Perry.

Henry is survived by his dancing partner, his wife of 67 years, Anna Jean Price Allen of West Liberty, KY; his children and their spouses, Hank and Charlette Allen, of West Liberty, KY; Perry and Robin Allen, of Lexington, KY; and Bill and Ingrid Allen, of Lexington, KY. Henry's grandchildren Charles Henry Allen and Emily Allen of Louisville, KY; Abbey Allen and Nick Meredith of Lexington, KY; Amy Allen of Lexington, KY; Chelsea Ratliff and Clay Ratliff of Morehead, KY and Beau Allen of Lexington, KY. Henry was a proud great-grandfather to William Allen and Kingston Nared. Henry is also survived by his brother, Dan and Rosie Resch.

Henry graduated from Morgan County High School and Morehead State University. Henry served his community as a public educator, administrator, assistant football coach and teacher in Morgan, Elliott, and Wolfe counties. He was manager of Natural Bridge, Jenny Wiley and Lake Barkley State Park which he opened as Ky's flagship park at the time. He was a business owner having owned the Town and Country Bowling Lanes, as well as the Wash House Laundry Mat, and he was a life insurance agent for American Health and Life Insurance Company.

Henry faithfully served his country for four years in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the West Liberty VFW and Okeechobee, Florida VFW. He was a member of the Elkfork Masonic Lodge #755; a member of El Hasa Shriners, Ashland, Kentucky, a member of Morehead Shrine Club. He was also a member of Scottish Rites, Lexington, Kentucky.

Henry was a devout Christian and a member of West Liberty United Methodist Church and enjoyed conversations of life and faith with Jamie Brunk. He was a Charter Member of the West Liberty United Methodist Men, West Liberty Kiwanis Club, Morgan Co. Quarterback Club, and Director of Commercial Bank.

Henry was an avid sports fan and accomplished athlete; he was a Semi-Pro baseball player and received a scholarship to play football for Eastern Kentucky University. He was a passionate UK football fan and two of his proudest moments were when his son, Bill and grandson, Beau received scholarships and the opportunity to play football at the University of Kentucky.

Henry adored being in nature and was a proud outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, especially annual quail hunting trips to Kansas with his self-trained English Setters and English Pointers. He found great joy spending winters in Okeechobee, Florida fishing for speck, bass, and countless trips to Cave Run Lake. His wild game dinners were always enjoyed by family and friends. His hobby of investing consumed much of his day from gavel to bell. Henry's fondest moments were with his family and special friends, Dr. Bill Holbrook, Sonny Rose, Jim Perry, Gary Elam, Charlie Campbell, Gene Cain, Dr George Bellamy, Lynn Nickell, Emory Smith and J.W. Pennington.

Henry had a strong love and devotion to his family. His life was an open book and he famously spoke his mind always adding that his opinion was "the truth." Henry's family and friends will miss the ways of his direct counsel as he was loved deeply. He will be truly missed.

Pallbearers; Wallace Rose, Howard Elam, Kent Nickell, David Osborne, Jeff Bailey, Proctor Blair, Tim Franklin, Mark Johnson, Carter Bolin, Kevin Collins, Russell Lindon and Charles D. Cain

Honorary Pallbearers; Commercial Bank of West Liberty Board of Directors, Doug Rose, Mark Walter and Mike Price

A private service will be held at West Liberty United Methodist Church. Burial to follow at Salyer Cemetery.

Requested in lieu of flowers, donations to West Liberty United Methodist Church or The Salvation Army.





