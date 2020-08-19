94, loving husband of Karen (Glass) Stevens, passed away peacefully at home August 15, 2020, of natural causes. A native of Lexington, he was born May 8, 1926, to the late Henry M. Stevens, Sr. and Loree Hadley Stevens. Henry graduated from Henry Clay High School in 1944 and immediately joined the Air Force. After two years in the military, Henry returned home to Lexington and joined his father in the family business, Stevens Roofing Company, where he eventually took over and ran successfully for years. Once a member of the Bachelor’s Club and thought to be a confirmed bachelor, Henry’s heart was captured by Miss Karen Glass, who after several years of being engaged, succumbed to marriage on January 22, 1972. Henry was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, the UK Fellows Society, and was a devoted, life-long University of Kentucky Wildcats fan. The honor of Kentucky Colonel was bestowed upon him by Gov. John Y. Brown, Jr. in 1985. He was a horse racing fan and was once part-owner of a thoroughbred named Strawshy. Henry spent many years with family and friends on Herrington Lake boating and skiing. He was an animal lover and had many dogs and cats over the years. He had a kind heart and was always willing to help others. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 48 years, Karen; a sister, Barbara Kirkham of Hopkinsville, KY; nephews Steven (Lisa) Kirkham and their children, Sara and Jake, of Nashville, TN, and Drs. Mark M. (Lea) Kirkham and their children, Hannah and Hayden, of Cincinnati, OH; and special friends Mark and Jennifer Smith, and Debbie Peregrin. He was preceded in death by his sister Betty and her husband, Duke Smith, and his brother-in-law John Kirkham. Funeral arrangements by Kerr Bros. Funeral Home. Graveside services to be held at noon, Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Lexington Cemetery. Thank you to the caregivers of Bluegrass Hospice Care and Visiting Angels for their kind and caring services. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504 or Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504.