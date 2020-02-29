Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Prout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Prout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Prout Obituary
Henry Thompson (Tom) Prout passed away unexpectedly February 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Susan, a daughter, Lauren, a son, Alex, a beloved sister, Shirley (George) Baroody, and dearest family/friends, Louise and Lanthan Camblin in addition to several nieces, nephews and friends. Dr. Prout was an emeritus professor of School Psychology in the Department of Educational, Counseling and School Psychology at the University of Kentucky and was a currently practicing psychological consultant for the Department of Disability Determination. Donations are suggested to Planned Parenthood, or Lexington Habitat for Humanity. A private family service will be held. Tom's unfailing kindness and humor will be forever missed by all.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -