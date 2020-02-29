|
Henry Thompson (Tom) Prout passed away unexpectedly February 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Susan, a daughter, Lauren, a son, Alex, a beloved sister, Shirley (George) Baroody, and dearest family/friends, Louise and Lanthan Camblin in addition to several nieces, nephews and friends. Dr. Prout was an emeritus professor of School Psychology in the Department of Educational, Counseling and School Psychology at the University of Kentucky and was a currently practicing psychological consultant for the Department of Disability Determination. Donations are suggested to Planned Parenthood, or Lexington Habitat for Humanity. A private family service will be held. Tom's unfailing kindness and humor will be forever missed by all.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 29, 2020