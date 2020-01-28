Home

Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Bluegrass Memorial Gardens
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Henry Reynolds


1938 - 2020
Henry Reynolds Obituary
Henry Reynolds, 81, husband of Elizabeth Ann Hurt Reynolds, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home on of Temple Drive, Lexington. He was born on March 12, 1938 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late Edward Reynolds and Mae Whitaker Reynolds. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Trane. He is survived by a son, Michael Dale Reynolds, daughter, Tina (Scott) Navis, four grandchildren, Taylor, Jonathan, Michael and Benjamin, sister, Kathleen (Poochie) Burton and a brother, Charles (Bea) Reynolds. Services will be 1:00 PM, Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Davidson officiating. Visitation will be 4-8:00 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as bearers. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 28, 2020
