|
|
Henry Reynolds, 81, husband of Elizabeth Ann Hurt Reynolds, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home on of Temple Drive, Lexington. He was born on March 12, 1938 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late Edward Reynolds and Mae Whitaker Reynolds. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Trane. He is survived by a son, Michael Dale Reynolds, daughter, Tina (Scott) Navis, four grandchildren, Taylor, Jonathan, Michael and Benjamin, sister, Kathleen (Poochie) Burton and a brother, Charles (Bea) Reynolds. Services will be 1:00 PM, Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Davidson officiating. Visitation will be 4-8:00 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as bearers. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 28, 2020