Henry Wayne Southerland, 78, passed away Thursday October 31, 2019 at Bradford Square Nursing Home. He was born in Liberty, Kentucky on March 28, 1941 to the late Lawrence and Sidney Mae Wilson Southerland. Henry was a farmer and mechanic. Henry is survived by a sister, Lucille Luttrell, Versailles, two brothers, Welby Southerland, Versailles, Elzie Southerland (Ida), Versailles, and several nieces and nephews. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, William Southerland. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Rose Crest Cemetery. Guestbook online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 3, 2019