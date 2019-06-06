|
|
93 and widower of Jeannine Butts Massey passed away on June 4, 2019. A native of Quito, TN, he was born to the late Herbert F. Massey, Sr. and Viola Sawyer Massey on January 23, 1926. He was an Army Air Corps navigator during World War II. Herbert retired as a college professor from UK after approximately 40 years of service. Survivors include his nieces: Martha Kneece, Judy Mickelson, Barbara Page and Dixie Quinn; nephews: Bill and Don Steffin and Robert and John (Mary) Massey; special great-niece Savannah Massey and great-nephew John David Massey. In addition to his loving wife and parents, Herbert was preceded in death by four siblings, Bob Massey, Melba Massey Edminston, Juanita Massey Rast, and Amanda Massey Steffin. Mr. Massey’s services will take place on Saturday at Milward-Man O’ War: Visitation from 10-11am, Funeral at 11am. Burial will follow at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the UK College of Agriculture. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 6, 2019