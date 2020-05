86, Lexington, died Tuesday, May 12 after a short illness. He was the owner of Feeback Printing Co. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Lou Blevins Feeback, and one daughter, Laura Feeback Sword; one granddaughter, Cristy Sword; and five great grandchildren; Luke, Lindy, Lucy, Lacy, and Lucian; and two sisters, Barrie Parrish, and Judith Lowry. He was preceded in death by one son, Herbert Franklin Feeback II, and one great grandson, Russell Dray Jr. A private graveside service will be held at Lexington Cemetery, arrangements made by Kerr Brothers, Main St. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to your favorite charity