86, Lexington, died Tuesday, May 12 after a short illness. He was the owner of Feeback Printing Co. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Lou Blevins Feeback, and one daughter, Laura Feeback Sword; one granddaughter, Cristy Sword; and five great grandchildren; Luke, Lindy, Lucy, Lacy, and Lucian; and two sisters, Barrie Parrish, and Judith Lowry. He was preceded in death by one son, Herbert Franklin Feeback II, and one great grandson, Russell Dray Jr. A private graveside service will be held at Lexington Cemetery, arrangements made by Kerr Brothers, Main St. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to your favorite charity.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 14, 2020.