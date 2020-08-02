Herbert Logan, 87, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Lakeridge Care Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born February 7, 1933 in Woodford County, Kentucky he was the son of the late McKinley William Logan and Anna Mae Wilson Samuels. Herbert was a former member of First Baptist Church in Versailles. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two sons, Bruce Logan and Herbert Lee Logan. Herbert is survived by his children, Wanda Jo Payne, Charles William Logan, Jerry Wayne Logan, Tony James Logan, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Herbert’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com